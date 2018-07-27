Bid for Players Club Golf Course in Henderson Accepted

An auction for Players Club golf course was called off due to their bid of $750,000 for the 169 acres being accepted.

There is a 90 day window to complete three requirements, so the sale isn’t final. First, the city of Henderson will look to solicit someone to propose a plan to restore the 19 hole golf course.

Second, the city will let the operator make a profit or loss on running and maintaining the golf course once restored.

The final requirement will be that with the proper proposal for restoration of the golf course, including the property buildings on the property, that they will receive a $500,000 gift from a Henderson resident to help restore the course.

