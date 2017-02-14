Home Indiana Bid Approved For Turn Lanes, Traffic Signals Near Toyota Plant February 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Gibson County Redevelopment Commission is moving forward when it comes to fixing traffic problems near the Toyota plant in Princeton. The commission approved a $1.15 million bid from Weddle Brothers Construction Monday night.

The company will add turn lanes and traffic signal updates at the intersection of Maple Tree Drive and Tulip Tree Drive. This project also includes milling and resurfacing.

$1.35 million in Toyota Tax Increment Finance Revenue, or TIF money, will help fund the project. The work is expected to start in March.

