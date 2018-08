Home Kentucky Bicyclist Injured After A Collision in Owensboro August 18th, 2018 Shelby Lammela Kentucky, Owensboro

A collision occurred in Owensboro, KY at Frederica Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night between a car and bicyclist.

This caused parts of the street to be shut down for several hours.

Owensboro Police say while bicyclist is hurt, the injuries are not life-threatening.

