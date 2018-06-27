Home Indiana Evansville Bicycles Given to Middle and Elementary School Students June 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Middle and elementary school students in the Ivy Tech Community College Public Safety Academy will get a new bicycle, helmet, and bike lock today at 2:00PM. This is taking place at the Vectren Auditorium at Ivy Tech Community College Evansville Campus.

The bicycles are rewarded to students who demonstrate good attendance, good behavior, and a good attitude while participating in the Public Safety Academy, and other summer activities in the community.

Adaptive bicycles specifically designed for children who are physically unable to ride a standard bike are going to be given away as well.

“We look forward to this event every year and are grateful for the leadership of Ivy Tech Dean Chris Kiefer, and others at Ivy Tech, who have consistently raised funds and collected bicycles for these students, as a reward for positive behavior,” said Chancellor Jonathan Weinzapfel.

Student who attend this event will also be treated to an afternoon of activities, snack, as well as a tour of Ivy Tech.

Comments

comments