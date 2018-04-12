Home Indiana Bicknell Police Officer Accused of Compromising Undercover Drug Operation April 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Bicknell police officer is accused of compromising an undercover drug operation. Kevin Carroll, 47, is charged with official misconduct and criminal recklessness.

Indiana State Police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Carroll around 2:30 this afternoon.

In March, an investigation began after police received information that Carroll shared sensitive information with a Daviess County resident.

During the investigation, police say Carroll compromised undercover drug operations and put undercover officers at risk by sharing sensitive material.

Carroll has since posted a $5,000 bond.

