Beware of Romance Scams Around Valentine’s Day

Online dating can often end in heartbreak, but with romance scams on the rise around Valentine’s Day, it’s important to be extra cautious.

Romance scams can also put victims at risk of becoming a money mule, which misleads them into committing a crime. Romance scammers manipulate their victims into falling in love making it hard for those victims to trust their instincts when something doesn’t feel right.

This Hoosier woman says she wishes did not ignore red flags that made her not just a victim, but a criminal. As many as 30 percent of romance scam victims were used as money mules in 2018.

Oana Schnieder says, “Most people have no clue that this is a scam, this is not something they should be doing. They just do it because someone they trust and love asked them to do.”

Money mules act as financial middlemen, and the scammer sets them up to commit a crime.

“When you talk to someone, a scammer online you fall in love with them, and they realize that you don’t have any money to kind of send them over or you sent them everything already. They will send you something like a fake check, and ask you to go to the bank and deposit this check, keep some of the money for yourself and send it over,” says Schnieder.

That’s what happened to one Hoosier woman after she thought she met the love of her life on a dating site. She says the scammer asked her to send him $10,000 for his business in Egpyt.

“He told me how much he loved me, and that I was his soul mate, and that once he got his million dollars we would be together and take care of me,” says the victim.

He eventually stopped asking her for money, but without even knowing that’s when she became a money mule.

“He would have a friend send money in my name for me to pick up. Then after I got the money he would ask me to buy some Amazon cards,” says the victim.

This woman says there were several red flags that she chose to ignore including an accent she couldn’t place and the fact that he was a widower.

“We started texting because I couldn’t understand him,” says the victim.

When she confronted the scammer, he didn’t react well.

The victim says, “Real angry, and said he wasn’t a scammer because he wasn’t asking me for money.”

She ended up being a money mule for this scammer several times. According to the Better Business Bureau, the moral of this story is use common sense and trust your gut.

“Is this something a normal person would do? Is this something someone I know in real life would ask me to do? If the answers to those questions is no, then you should probably stop talking to this person,” says Schnieder.

If you believe you are a victim of any scam contact the BBB.

