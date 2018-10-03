Home Kentucky Bevin Wants Residents to Choose His Facial Hair for Charity October 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has been sporting a full beard in recent weeks.

He is now encouraging Kentuckians to decide what he should do next for a good cause.

Residents are asked to go online and choose one of five options available for Governor Bevin’s beard and to donate to “We Are KY Inc.”

The organization works to support vulnerable children through foster care and adoption initiatives.

Individuals wanting to cast their vote for a good cause can click here.

