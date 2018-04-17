Home Kentucky Bevin Seeks to Disqualify Beshear in Pension Reform Lawsuit April 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is fighting back after Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit against the state’s new pension reform law.

Bevin filed a motion of his own trying to disqualify Beshear and his office from that lawsuit.

Bevin says Beshear gave legal advice to the Commonwealth on the pension measure, known as Senate Bill 151, and that he violated rules of professional conduct in doing so.

The Governor’s filing says state lawmakers followed some of Beshear’s advice in making their votes on the pension bill.

Bevin believes Beshear acted in a conflict of interest.

