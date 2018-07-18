Better Cancer Treatment Options Coming to Tri-State

A partnership between St. Vincent Hospital and Oncology Hematology Associates will bring a fully integrated cancer program to the Tri-State.

Physicians and staff from Oncology Hematology Associates will be joining St. Vincent effective January 1st, 2019. The addition of OHA and their staff will provide our community with access to breakthrough research and innovative treatment options.

“The shared commitment of St. Vincent and OHA to excellence in cancer care and healing the body, mind and spirit is a foundation for continuing to grow access to oncology services in the Tri-State,” said Dan Parod, President of St. Vincent Southwest Region.

For nearly 50 years, the cancer care program at St. Vincent has been accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. On average, only one in four hospitals receive this prestigious accreditation.

Patients of OHA will not experience any interference during this transition. Signage on the OHA property will officially be changed early next year.

