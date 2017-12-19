Home Indiana Better Business Bureau Warns Donators of Charity Scams December 19th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Giving is encouraged during the holiday season however the Better Business Bureau wants to raise awareness of holiday scammers.

The BBB says thieves are targeting those who are being charitable this holiday season with charity scams increasing in 2017.

President and CEO of Make a Wish Billi Jo Zielinski says, “Sometimes, there are people who want to take advantage of the goodwill and generosity that’s been seen this time of year.”

Better Business Bureau employee Heather Aal says, “One of the markers or red flags of charity scams is a high-pressure/high-emotional sales pitch.”

The Bureau suggest doing your research before donating to a cause to make sure your money is going to where you are intending.



