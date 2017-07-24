Home Illinois Best Photo and Video of Solar Eclipse Wins $50 Cash Prize July 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

There’s a chance to win a prize for the best picture or video of next month’s Solar Eclipse. Only electronic submissions will be accepted. Submission must be high resolution photos or videos after the August 21st Solar Eclipse.

Entries will need to capture the Eclipse along with either the newly-complete Kentucky Lake Bridge or the Lake Barkley Bridge that’s under construction (Minimum of 300 dpi for the photos; Maximum of 5 minute duration for the videos).

For large entries, there will be a temporary account and EFTP link can be set up at Michael Baker International.

You must include a name, address, and phone number with your submission.

The submission deadline is Sunday, September 17th at 11:59 p.m. CDT.

All submissions should be sent to solarcontest@mbakerintl.com.

The best photo and the best video submission will both receive a $50 prize.

By applying you authorize Michael Baker International unconditional release of the photos and videos for publication purposes.

Winners will be announced at Lake Bridges.

Comments

comments