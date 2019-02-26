Best One Tire Ordered to Pay Over $1 Million in Back Wages to Employees

After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, Best One Tire Group will pay $1,023,808 in overtime back wages and liquidated damages for 1,056 employees nationwide for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

WHD investigators found violations of the minimum wage, overtime, and recordkeeping requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Investigation results found that 203 tire stores operating under the Best One Tire Group and found that 835 employees were due $622,142 in overtime back wages. Investigations conducted in 2017 and 2018 found 221 employees were owed $218,486 in overtime back wages and $183,180 in liquidated damages.

The company failed to include bonuses, commissions, incentive pay, and shift differentials when determining pay rates. Excluding these amounts from worker’s total straight time’s rates resulted in the employers paying overtime at rates lower than those required by law.

The tire group will require any new companies to pay back wages found due to the audits prior to admitting them into the organization.

