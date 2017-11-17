Home Illinois Best Items to Buy on Black Friday for 2017 November 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Black Friday is all about deals, and Americans are obsessed with those deals. WalletHub did a survey to show what items are the best to buy on Black Friday. According to WalletHub’s holiday shopping survey, 53% of consumers said they don’t think Black Friday offers the most unbeatable bargains of the year.

For this survey, WalletHub compared pre- and actual Black Friday prices to find items that are truly worth the hassle of participating in America’s biggest shopping craze.

The best items to buy on Black Friday, include items such as Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Gaming Laptop, Sony – 70″ Class Smart – 4K Ultra HDTV, Whirlpool 6.4-Cu.-Ft. Electric Range, Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera, Vitamix A3500 Blender, and HP Z240 Tower Workstation.

The best product categories include books, movies, and music, videogames, toys, consumer packaged goods, and computers and phones. And the worst product categories include consumer electronics, all other product categories, furniture, apparel & accessories, and jewelry.

For the full report, visit Best Items to Buy on Black Friday for 2017.

