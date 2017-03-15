Home Kentucky Beshear to Offer Human Trafficking Training Course in April March 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The Kentucky Attorney General will be offering an advanced human trafficking training course in April. Attorney General Andy Beshear will host a three-day human trafficking investigation training for law enforcement, prosecutors and analysts across the Commonwealth. This training runs from April 19th through the 21st at the Ramada Plaza in Louisville.

The free training is funded through a federal grant, the first Department of Justice grant ever awarded to a Kentucky agency for human trafficking prevention. The three-day course will offer 24 hours of advanced training by the AG’s office along with the Upper Midwest Community Policing Institute.

Beshear’s office has been fighting human trafficking over the last year, in which adults and children are forced into sex or labor services.

In 2016, Beshear’s office assisted with 28 human trafficking investigations, trained hundreds of people and forged partnerships with the trucking and hospitality industries, and the Baptist Convention.

To learn more about human trafficking and efforts to fight it, call the AG’s office at 502-696-5300, or visit Catholic Charities of Louisville website at Rescue and Restore Kentucky.

The national human trafficking hotline number is 888-373-7888.

The deadline for law enforcement, prosecutors and analysts to register for the training is April 5th.

