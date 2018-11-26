Home Kentucky Beshear Calls on Lawmakers to Legalize Gambling to Fix Pension System November 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky’s Attorney General Andy Beshear is placing a bet that money raised by gaming should fund state worker pensions.

Beshear wants state lawmakers to create new revenue streams rather than cut benefits or raise taxes.

Beshear is calling for expanded gaming options, like casinos, fantasy sports, and sports gaming.

Only horse racing and some video gaming are allowed in the Commonwealth. Beshear says it’s estimated Kentuckians spend more than a billion dollars on gaming in neighboring states.

He wants to make it so that money is spent in the bluegrass and is a dedicated source of revenue for state pensions.

He also says the change would free up other resources to fund education, health care, and help fight the opioid epidemic.

Beshear Calls on State Lawmakers to Pass Gaming as a Dedicated Revenue Source for Public Pensions

Comments

comments