Home Kentucky Beshear Asks Kentucky Legislature to Investigate Catholic Church September 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear wants lawmakers to form a statewide grand jury to investigate Kentucky’s Catholic Dioceses.

This comes in response to last month’s report about abuse in the Pennsylvania Diocese. That report showed church leaders protected more than 300 “predator priests” for decades in six Pennsylvania Dioceses.

The attorney general’s announcement follows a protest at the steps of the cathedral of assumption in downtown Louisville.

There about two dozen Catholic sex abuse victims and their advocates gathered to condemn the Catholic church.

Comments

comments