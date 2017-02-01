Berry Plastics Has A New CEO

There’s a new man at the top at Berry Plastics. The Board of Directors announce Tom Salmon as the new Chief Operating Officer. He has previously served as Berry’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Salmon joined the company in 2007 as the President of the Engineered Materials Divsion. Salmon will replace current CEO Johnathan Rich, who will retire Friday.

Both men began their careers at General Electric. Rich work for GE for nearly 18 years, holding a variety of roles. Salmon held several commercial positions at GE for 12 years.

Rich has been Berry Plastics’ Chairman and CEO since October 2010.

Comments

comments