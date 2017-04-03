Berry Plastics Changes Name to Berry Global

Berry Plastics is changing its name to Berry Global. The name change will be effective Thursday, April 13th. Officials say by changing the company’s name, it portrays a more balanced view of what the company stands for.

Berry’s new mission is Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important. The company’s mission also encompasses advancing its facility’s safety practices to protect its employees; advancing sustainability efforts to protect the environment; and, advancing the company’s business strategies to protect the investments of its shareholders.

Company officials say the new logo reinforces the importance of the company’s values. Along with the name change and new mission, the company also adopted a new logo and values. The icon in the new logo represents its four values, which include partnerships, excellence, growth, and safety.

For more information, visit Berry Global, Inc.

