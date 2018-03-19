Home Kentucky Berry Global’s Expansion In Madisonville To Add 79 New Jobs March 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Berry Global has announced that an expansion of its Madisonville production facility will add 79 new full-time jobs. The company will invest $40 to $50 million in new equipment and facility upgrades.

According to the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, this expansion is the direct result of a new product line that will produce plastic packaging.

The company will be hiring to fill the newly created openings, which include entry-level manufacturing and skilled trade positions.

Interested applicants can apply online at Berry Global Careers.

Berry Plastics hopes to have things up and running sometime in 2018.

