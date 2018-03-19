Berry Global’s Expansion In Madisonville To Add 79 New Jobs
Berry Global has announced that an expansion of its Madisonville production facility will add 79 new full-time jobs. The company will invest $40 to $50 million in new equipment and facility upgrades.
According to the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, this expansion is the direct result of a new product line that will produce plastic packaging.
The company will be hiring to fill the newly created openings, which include entry-level manufacturing and skilled trade positions.
Interested applicants can apply online at Berry Global Careers.
Berry Plastics hopes to have things up and running sometime in 2018.