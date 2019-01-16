Home Indiana Evansville Berry Global Joins Global Alliance to Help Eliminate Plastic Waste January 16th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville based Berry Global announced they will be joining several other organizations in eliminating plastic waste in the environment.

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is currently made up of 27 companies including Berry Global. The company plans to invest $1.5 billion in a five-year commitment to eliminate plastic waster in the environment.

The new global alliance organization aims to develop solutions to minimalize plastic waste, promote recycling and improve product recyclability and increase offerings with recycled content.

The AEPW says it will focus on four main areas: infrastructure development, innovation, education and engagement, and clean-up.

The alliance is a not-for-profit organization that includes companies that make, use, sell, process, collect and recycle plastics.

