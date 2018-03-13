Berry Global To Expand Manufacturing Facility

Berry Global already announced plans to expand its manufacturing facility, but now we know it will be in the Tri-State. The company plans to add as many as 150 new jobs by 2020 in downtown Evansville.

Berry Global will be funneling more than $70 million into new equipment. It will add four new lines to produce plastic packaging at its downtown plant.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation gave the company $1.5 million in conditional tax credits if it would agree to expand locally. But those credits won’t take effect until Hoosiers are hired at the facility.

