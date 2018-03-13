44News | Evansville, IN

Berry Global To Expand Manufacturing Facility

March 13th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Berry Global already announced plans to expand its manufacturing facility, but now we know it will be in the Tri-State. The company plans to add as many as 150 new jobs by 2020 in downtown Evansville.

Berry Global will be funneling more than $70 million into new equipment. It will add four new lines to produce plastic packaging at its downtown plant.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation gave the company $1.5 million in conditional tax credits if it would agree to expand locally. But those credits won’t take effect until Hoosiers are hired at the facility.

