Berry Global Bringing 20 New Jobs to Bowling Green

Evansville based Berry Global is expanding and creating 20 full-time jobs in Kentucky.

The company is investing $16.5 million in new production lines and at its Willamette Lane facility in Bowling Green.

As part of the project, Berry Global will install two blown film extrusion lines at its existing facility.

The expansion will help increase the company’s printed film production.

Berry Global is headquartered in Evansville and employs more than 23,000 people and serves more than 19,000 customers worldwide.

