Bennett Motors Closing in Evansville

Bennett Motors in Evansville is expected to close for good. Officials say the dealership still has 200 cars on the lot to liquidate along with huge discounts. After the liquidation, the Dream Car Museum will expand on areas where Bennet Motors sold its cars.

The Director of Operations says Larry Bennett will continue to conduct business in Henderson where he owns another car dealership.

Director of Operations Margaret Herrman says, “It been a dream of Bennett’s for many, many years so he’s actually seeing that dream come true. And the museum has had a much larger impact on the community here locally as well as the entire nation. And even globally we had many out of town visitors.”

Herrman says people can expect more events and exhibits after the Dream Car Museum completes expansion.

