Bend Gate Elementary Cancels School Due To A Widespread Illness

Bend Gate Elementary has closed school and all student activities for Monday, December 17, due to a widespread illness among student and the staff.

A message was sent out to parents around 6:45 stating that classes and all child-care at Bend Gate will be cancelled for Monday, after 13 staff members called in sick, several of them diagnosed with the flu.

Last week on Friday, roughly 100 out of the 460 students at the school either called in sick for the day or were sent home. It was reported that a stomach virus had been going around the school, along with strep throat and the flu.

All student activities, classes, and child-care for Bend Gates Elementary School have been cancelled, so that all areas of the school can be cleaned. There have been no other reports of illness’s at other schools in the area.

