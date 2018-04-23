Home Indiana Evansville Bench Warrant Issued For Woman Accused Of Trafficking Meth To Evansville April 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A bench warrant has been issued for a Louisville woman accused of trafficking meth to Evansville. Chelsea Fraley was scheduled to appear in court this morning, but she didn’t show up.

Last year, Fraley and Marquist Northington were pulled over for speeding on I-69, near Highway 57. Evansville Police say they found 450 grams of meth and nearly seven pounds of marijuana in the vehicle. They say they also found a loaded revolver in the glove box of the car.

Officers say Northington told them he was delivering meth to a buyer in Evansville. They say he admitted to making several trips to Evansville in the past to deliver meth.

Last week, Northington was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

