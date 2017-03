Castle’s basketball season is over. The Knights fell to Ben Davis in the semi-state game 74-71. The Giants hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to grab the title. Ben Davis moves on to face the winner of the Ft. Wayne Northside – Merrillville game for the 4-A state title. That game will be played Saturday in Indianapolis.

