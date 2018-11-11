Bell Tolls 21 Times In Honor Of World War One Veterans

November 11th is the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended hostilities in World War One. The Bells of Peace tolls honors the 116,516 Americans who died in the ‘war to end all wars.’

On the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, the Warrick County Court House clock bell could be heard across Boonville marking 100 years since the end of World War One.

“It’s just a little overwhelming to think it’s been a hundred years and you know it was a special day and special time,” Marlin Weisheit, Warrick County Commissioner.

Ringing 21 times at five second intervals, the Bells of Peace Toll is a World War One remembrance honoring those who served and sacrificed their life. As the bells ring, people may salute and observe a moment of silence.

“I love the bells ringing and the commemoration of all veterans,” says Phil Baxter, Vietnam War veteran. “It’s just a beautiful thing.”

A war memorial stands for those to commemorate the fallen soldiers.

“It just brings everybody together,” says Jim Coutz, Vietnam War veteran. “All the veterans of all the wars that are still living and we all get together and it’s always a great day.”

Among those being honored in the Tri-State is James Bethel Gresham, a Hoosier who was one of the first three Americans to die in World War One.

“It’s really great to honor those men and women and we did it today and showed them,” says Coutz.

And as the Tri-State celebrates those who have served and continue to serve, the sound of a bell is a reminder of the sacrifices made and the Patriotism that lives on.

After having been through both World War Two and the Korean War, the 83rd Congress amended the Act of 1938 by taking out the word “Armistice” and changed it to “Veterans.” In 1954, November 11th officially became a day to honor American Veterans of all wars.

