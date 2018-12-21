Believe It Or Not, Winter Has Arrived

Good Evening,

Winter is officially under way and for the first time in nearly two weeks, it actually is starting to feel like winter. We began our Friday with a temperature of 46° at midnight and it’s been on a gradual decline since then. Overnight lows are expected to dip toward the upper 20s overnight; we’ll fall to 29° in the River City early Saturday morning.

Expect a more pleasant day tomorrow as sunshine finally returns to the Tri-State; a breezy southwesterly wind flow paired with that extra sunshine will help drive temperatures back above the average high for the day – we’ll hit 46° in Evansville on Saturday. For those of you planing on traveling during the holiday weekend ahead, you’re in luck! Conditionals are expected to remain favorable across the Tri-State and much of the Midwest up until December 27th.

We’ll reach highs in the upper 40s and low 50s on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ranging between 5° and 8° above the average height for those two days. After seeing an isolated shower or two late on December 25th, we’ll even soar to 56° next Wednesday under scattered cloud cover! Thursday on the other hand, may be a bit more interesting. The latest model data indicates a temperature spike in the mid 60s and the presence of both a passing cold front and upper-level jet stream. It’s possible we could see strong to even Severe storms next Thursday afternoon and evening.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on next Thursday, but in the mean time, enjoy your holiday weekend and celebrations to follow The weather, while not exactly winter-like, still looks beautiful.

Happy Holidays!

