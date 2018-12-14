Behind the Scenes at Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo!

You know the saying, “It takes a village”?

When it comes to Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo”, think more along the lines of, it takes a traveling city!

We’re going backstage and behind the scenes to give you this exclusive look at what it takes to put on this massive production that’s headed to Evansville next month.



Cirque du Soleil…a name synonymous with glamor, athleticism, magic, and unparalleled story telling.

It’s everything that enchants you about the circus, combined with the suspension of disbelief of the theatre.

You can’t possibly imagine what it takes so put on a show of this size and intricacy: costumes, practice gear, so much makeup, seamstresses and even a laundromat!

On “Corteo” we have 52 performers, 18 different nationalities. They have the most mixed background you can think about.

We have singers, musicians, acrobats, people coming from gymnastics, people coming from circus school, actors, dancers; it’s a very mixed group.

There are over 200 different types of costumes, over 2000 different pieces of costumes from head to toe that they need to use.

The stage you guys will see set up at the arena there in January, it takes about 1 day, but we have 34 technicians leading 100 people.

They need only one day to set up everything.

On Sunday, when we need to move to the next city, after the last guest leaves the arena we have 4 hours to pack everything in 600 road cases and racks, 21 trucks, and move to the next place.

It’s a huge show, where we have 52 performers, 60 people working backstage.

So it’s over a hundred people traveling together and putting a show like this together, pulling it apart and putting it back together every week.

The life of a Cirque du Soleil member seems so glamorous!

Traveling all over the world, ending the work day to the sounds of thunderous applause…you know the saying, “home is where your suitcase is”?

A suitcase is their home!

It is intense. Mostly, I think, the lifestyle is quite intense, it’s 24/7 so that can take its toll.

But with that also comes the excitement of being on the road with the circus. You have to stay fit, you have to treat your body like a machine, and you need to make sure that you’re ready to perform every night.

We have some amazing Physios and Coaches on site that travel with us. So, as you can imagine, with this lifestyle and with this kind of job, injury does happen but we stay pretty fit and we’re also watching to make sure we repair properly and in good time.

This is an Arena Tour, so we move about a city a week, which is quite fast! But every time we go into a new city, we get 2 or 3 days off and we like to explore the city and look around and see what’s fun to do.

But, it’s worth living a childhood dream.

I first watched Cirque du Soleil when I was 7 years old with my mum. My mum took me to see it, I was a very active child, I loved gymnastics.

I remember seeing my first show, and I think at Intermission I, like any child, I was back-flipping down the aisles hoping that they would spot me and hoping they’d be like, ‘Hey, come join the circus,’ because at that age that’s how you believe you get in the circus.

But, I think for me it was age 7 when I was inspired.

And training endlessly to have what it takes to be a part of this traveling city.

They go through a list of classes, so they have clapping lessons, acting, dancing, singing, their own acts, they have meetings with Coaches with Nutritionists.

It’s a big team that they have to meet before they go on stage, and have to learn all that and learn how to react on stage, and be the character.

They’re representing a character, and they need to get in character, go there and show everything about that character.

Most of our performers have to train twice a week, plus the time they have on stage. We usually have 6 or 7 shows a week, 2 hours a show every night.

Besides that, they have to work out during the day, depending on their discipline.

They have to do their own makeup, they need to make sure they are in good shape, warm up and get ready for the show every night.

So it’s a full time job that starts usually in the afternoon until the end of the night 7 times a week.

Besides the traveling time, because we are always moving, every week we’re in a different city, in a different venue. It’s amazing we’re able to travel, but these guys they work a lot as well!

They’ve been preparing themselves for their whole lives to be doing what they’re doing now, and they do it gracefully and just amazing.

So is the show worth all the chaos and their efforts?

I was breathless for 2 hours, and I’m betting you will be too.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo” arrives in Evansville January 23rd, and will perform every day until the 27th.

Tickets have already gone on sale twice, so be on the look-out for a deal.

Cirque tickets make great Christmas gifts.

