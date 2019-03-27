Behavioral Health Facility to Open at Former St. Joseph’s Hospital

The former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Huntingburg will open as a behavioral health facility after receiving after being approved for a tax abatement.

The facility is expected to open in mid-April and will offer a variety of services such as geriatric health care and care for veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The council approved the abatement and a grant for the project. The abatement is at 100 percent and will last for 10 years, with a cap of $300,000. The grant is for $50,000. The terms of the grant stipulate that $25,000 will be given once $5 million has been spent, which has already happened, and the remaining $25,000 will be given at the project’s end.

The project will include two phases. The first phase will include installing an additional 16 beds on the second floor, replacing an elevator, closing off a walkway tied to another building, and constructing other shared spaces for the facility. Phase one will cost about $6.7 to $6.8 million; so far, $6 million has been spent

The second phase will include 24 beds on the first floor. About $10 million will be spent on that phase.

