Home Indiana Beer and Wine to be Sold at Purdue Athletic Events July 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Soon it will be easier to get beer and wine at Purdue athletic events. The school has decided to expand alcohol sales at its football and basketball games.

Purdue already offers beer and wine sales at its games, but only at certain locations.

The new policy will expand sales throughout both facilities, expect in the areas immediately adjacent to student sections.

Alcohol sales will end in the third quarter of football games and at the under-12 timeout in basketball games.

Comments

comments