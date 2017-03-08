Home Indiana Evansville A Beer Blessing: Yuengling On Tap In The Hoosier State March 8th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The wait is over for local beer aficionados. Yuengling Lager is on tap in the tri-state.

The Pennsylvania brewed beer is best known for its rich amber color and distinct taste. Yuengling is America’s oldest brewery and the company’s Traditional Lager has been called America’s number one favorite beer.

After a years long process, Monarch Beverage distributors brought the product to the Hoosier state. Sales reps with the company say area bars are already tapping kegs and putting in more orders, “My phone is buzzing right now and I know that is what it is about. Everyone wanted to be the first and I think we got everyone accommodated. What we’re getting now are phone calls about it being out already so it’s just refilling and we’re only in the first week and we don’t know what to anticipate so everyone is gearing up and everyone is buying in big,” said Nick Jureczki, Sales Division Manager for Monarch Beverage Evansville.

The only place to get Yuengling right now are at bars where the beverage is on tap. Monarch says packaged products will hit shelves the first week in April.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments