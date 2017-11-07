Home Indiana Bedford Man Killed After Tree Falls On Truck November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Bedford man is killed after an unusual single vehicle crash on U.S. 50. On Monday afternoon around 3:30, 33-year-old Eric Gootee was driving eastbound on Highway 50 near Rama Dye Road, just west of Shoals, when a tree fell across the roadway and into Gootee’s path.

The tree hit the truck Gootee was driving on the windshield and passenger side, hitting Gootee. Gootee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 50 was closed for more than two hours while the scene of the crash was investigated and cleared.

Comments

comments