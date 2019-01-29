Becoming Dangerously Cold Overnight

Good Evening,

We’re tracking an arctic blast of super-chilled Canadian air expected to break record low temperatures across the Great Plains and Great Lakes, drive wind chill values as low as -70° and plague the Tri-State with dangerously cold conditions for the next 24 to 36 hours.

In advance of the blast of bitter cold, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the entirety of the Tri- State kicking off at midnight and scheduled to last until our lunch hour tomorrow. Wind chill values throughout the region will range between -3° to -28° at times during that period.

The greatest threat will come to those of us who reside north of the Ohio River; wind chill values are expected to fall to -17° to -28° at time early tomorrow morning as 6:00 A.M. tomorrow. In fact, with an overnight low of 1° in Evansville (marking our coldest night since January 6th, 2018), wind gusts near 30 mph around that time could drive wind chill values to -22° in the River City.

Due to the dangerously cold conditions please reduce you time outdoors over the next 36 hours. In conditions such as the ones we’ll see over the next day or so, frostbite can take hold in as little as 20 minutes. If you must spend time outside Wednesday, layers are your friend; we’re talking long underwear, sweatpants, heavy denim, multiple socks, sweatshirts, heavy jackets and any other winter wear you can scrounge up. If you don’t have to be outside, don’t be. Stay warm, stay safe.

There is however, good news in our extended forecast; after only reaching 9° tomorrow afternoon with wind chills below 0° throughout our Wednesday, each and every day over the next five \ will be significantly warmer than the last. Between tonight and next Monday afternoon, we’ll see a 62° swing in temperatures! Our next work week will kick off with highs in the mid to low 60s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

