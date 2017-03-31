Beckerle Memorial Continues to Grow

The makeshift memorial created at the home South Bedford Avenue continues to grow in size. It’s been four days since the remains of Aleah Beckerle were found in a vacant home on South Bedford Avenue in Evansville.

After the Evansville Police Department’s announcement that the remains were indeed Beckerle – family, friends and perfect strangers started to bring mementos to the home.

A makeshift memorial created by the community has been set up and it continues to grow everyday. Many of the items left by people include messages of hope, as a way to move on from this tragedy.

These folks, touched by Aleah’s story, trying to do whatever they can, no matter how small the gesture to show they care. But not everyone left gifts, many onlookers slowed down in their vehicles as they passed by. Others got out to reflect and pray silently on a life ended too soon.

However informal it may be, this makeshift memorial proves that in the face of calamity there is caring and empathy at the core of Evansville’s people.

Comments

comments