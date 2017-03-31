Beckerle Family Spokesperson Releases Statement

The Beckerle family spokesperson, Laura Jackson, has issued a statement on the Aleah Beckerle case, thanking the person who contacted the Evansville Police Department about the body of Aleah.

“The family of Aleah wishes to express our gratitude to the person who found the body of Cara’s sweet girl and called EPD. This is not the outcome we prayed for, but it is the outcome we now have. We are most grateful that because of your action, Aleah was not missing for even one more day,” Jackson said. “She is now truly home. The truth that we and many others desperately searched for has been partially revealed. But, it isn’t over and won’t be until we know the entire truth. We will not stop until the murderer and everyone involved is arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced. Rest in peace sweet angel.”

