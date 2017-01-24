Becca’s Closet, Prom Dress Drive

It’s called “Becca’s Closet” and it’s a place for girls to come pick out a gently used prom dress.

It’s a nationwide organization but one Dubois County teenager is the first to start the organization in Indiana.

This Saturday, Northeast Dubois High School junior Clare Manglin will be holding a collection drive from 11AM until 3PM.

She’ll be collecting gently used prom dresses and evening gowns. The collection takes place in the Dubois Middle School multi-purpose room.

Clare plans to start giving the dresses out sometime in February. 44News will be there this weekend and bring you more from the collection drive.

