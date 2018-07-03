44News | Evansville, IN

Becca Greenwell Skills Camp Set for August in Owensboro

Becca Greenwell Skills Camp Set for August in Owensboro

July 3rd, 2018 Kentucky, Sports

Facebook Twitter

Owensboro native and former Duke Women’s Basketball standout Rebecca Greenwell will host a skills camp in her hometown later this summer.

Greenwell was drafted by the Washington Mystics earlier this year.

The camp is set for August 18 at Owensboro Catholic High School. The camp is separated in to two sessions, one in the morning for boys and girls in grades 5-8, and one in the afternoon for boys and girls in grades 9-12.

The morning session includes is 8 a.m. – Noon. The afternoon session is 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Q & A and autograph sessions are included in the camp.

To register, email: BG23TRAINING@GMAIL.COM.

Picture: GoDuke.com

JoJo Gentry

Sports Director for 44News

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.