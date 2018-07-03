Home Kentucky Becca Greenwell Skills Camp Set for August in Owensboro July 3rd, 2018 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Sports

Owensboro native and former Duke Women’s Basketball standout Rebecca Greenwell will host a skills camp in her hometown later this summer.

Greenwell was drafted by the Washington Mystics earlier this year.

The camp is set for August 18 at Owensboro Catholic High School. The camp is separated in to two sessions, one in the morning for boys and girls in grades 5-8, and one in the afternoon for boys and girls in grades 9-12.

The morning session includes is 8 a.m. – Noon. The afternoon session is 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Q & A and autograph sessions are included in the camp.

To register, email: BG23TRAINING@GMAIL.COM.

Picture: GoDuke.com

Comments

comments