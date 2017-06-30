“Beautiful Survivehers” To Host Fundraiser At Otter’s Game

A new non-profit group working to connect female cancer survivors is hosting an upcoming fundraiser. Beautiful Survivehers Inc. is selling $5 Otter’s tickets for the July 21st game at Bosse Field in Evansville.

The group has a goal to sell 100 tickets for the game and they are close, having already sold 60 tickets. A portion of the proceeds will go back to the organization to support events throughout the year.

Tickets can be purchased at Imagine Hair Design in Newburgh or Alpha Laser in Evansville. Imagine Hair Design is located at 8887 High Pointe Dr # A, in Newburgh and Alpha Laser is located at 5815 Metro Centre Drive, in Evansville.

Beautiful Survivehers will be at Bosse Field with some giveaways on the 21st as the Evansville Otter’s take on the Washington Wild Things. A special section will be designated for the group. Beautfiul Survivehers will also have a table set up with information, freebies and t-shirts for purchase. The group encourages all cancer survivors to purchase tickets and join them for the game.

