Beatles Tribute Band Coming to the Victory Theatre

A Beatles tribute band will make an appearance in Evansville next month. Get back to Beatlemania as The Fab Four bring their Emmy award-winning performance to the Victory Theatre on Sunday, May 21st at 7 p.m.

Their performance will include costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career.

The group will play live rendition of the Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude”.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 7th.

For more information, visit Victory Theatre.

