Bearded Villains Give Back To The Community

A group of bearded men are using their facial hair to raise money for organizations and charities.

The Bearded Villains of Indiana, Evansville Chapter hosted “Battle Of The Beards”, Evansville’s first beard competition. The event was to raise awareness and money for “Soldiers Dogs for Independence”, an organization that pairs Tri-State veterans with local rescue bearded villain members saying helping other is what the group is all about.

James Decker, a member of the Bearded Villains explained “Do your best everyday to give to somebody who needs it. I mean that’s pretty much what this is. I mean Soldier Dogs is a cause, it’s an actual cause, but there are people that you run into everyday that needs something.”

A little over $1,000 was raised through competition entry’s alone. The Bearded Villains say they hope to hold the event again next year.

