Beard Breaks Into Tell City History Books

Braeden Beard needed just 18 points to tie, and 19 to become the all-time leading scorer in Tell City boys basketball history.

The previous record of 1,355 points stood for 46 years. That record was held by former Kentucky Wildcat Steve Lochmueller.

Mater Dei refused to make things easy for Beard. Alex Money and Zach Schoenstein got big buckets for the Wildcats before halftime.

Beard would finish the contest with 25, but his team came up just short. The Marksmen fell on the road to Mater Dei 55-52.

Mater Dei will play next at Gibson Southern High School, while Tell City will play Crawford County.



