Be a Soroptimist!

There’s a new club in town…Soroptimist International Tri-State!

Our members provide resources and opportunities for tristate women and girls in efforts to help them reach their full potential and live their dreams. Our mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

And they have an event coming up this week:

Join us for an evening of cause-supporting shopping, wine/beer tasting & education, music, giveaways, Hors d’oeuvre, networking, and hanging out…all for a WONDERFUL cause! 100% ticket sales go to Tri-State Soroptimist, and a portion of all sells from Amerie go to Soroptimist!

18+ welcome

See you Thursday!





