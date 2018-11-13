44News | Evansville, IN

BBB Warns Secret Sister Gift Exchange is a Scam

November 13th, 2018 Indiana

The Tri-State Better Business Bureau wants everyone to be on the lookout for the secret sister’s gift exchange going around social media.

The scam begins with a Facebook post asking you to buy a gift of $10 or more. You’re then asked to add your name and address to a list.

In exchange, the scam promises you’ll receive 36 gifts. The BBB warns gift chains like this pyramid scheme are illegal.

They recommend anyone who sees a secret sister exchange post report it.

