Battling The Lloyd Traffic During The 2018 Fall Festival

The streets of the river city will be flooded with more people starting this weekend.

The annual fall festival brings out thousands of drivers – who might be dealing with more traffic than usual this year.

Preparations are underway for the long-awaited fall festival… Even the roads are preparing for heavy traffic.

This year, people driving into Evansville using the Lloyd expressway may be waiting just a little bit longer to finally get to the festival.

“Its bad,” says Evansville resident Kayliah Gibb.

“It’s busy too, like the Lloyd is always busy so its going to be slow.”

People from all over will be traveling to Evansville’s 2018 fall festival, but with construction on the Lloyd families may have more time in the car to decide their festival festivities.

“I think it will take a little longer to get here. But I think its usually about a 100 thousand plus for the whole week so I mean there is going to be a lot of people down here,” says Evansville resident Chad Englert.

“You’ll either come into the expressway or Saint Joseph…”

Residents on the east or west side of town will feel a traffic squeeze.

“But the expressway has some construction on it so that might not be the best way to come, but there are really no side streets to take to get here,” says Englert.

Drivers should be preparing for stop-and-go traffic.

Any construction zone ever, not just during the fall festival is to slow down, says Indiana Department of Transportation Community advisor Jason Tiller.

“Leave yourself extra time to get to your destination. Don’t get distracted, stay off the cell phone, don’t be messing with the radio. Another one people don’t think about; dont be eating and driving. I know its really tempting.”

“My favorite is the Heidelberg cheese soup,” says Wanda Englert.

A snack driving away from the festival may be a delicious way to pass time, but traffic congestion just cant be avoided.

“Just try to be kind when you are driving and not have too much road rage,” says Englert.

Traffic apps like INDOT may help relieve stress before or after attending the festival.

“Plan your trip accordingly it helps out tremendously whenever you have things like fall festival going on so I definitely recommend people doing that, says Tiller.

