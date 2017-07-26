Battling the Heat at the Vanderburgh County Fair

After several days of blisteringly hot weather, Wednesday afternoon brought a bit of a cool down for people at the Vanderburgh County Fair. But even with the rain, the next few days could still be hot.

“We just suffer through it,” Donna Fickey, the owner of Pappy and Grammy’s Kettle Corn in Evansville, said. “We have lots of ice water. We put cold rags around our necks. Of course big fans. And you have fun and you forget about the heat!”

That’s how it’s supposed to go at the fair: A little hot, but not too much. Sometimes, things can go awry when people get too hot with no way to cool down.

“Definitely when you start to become dizzy, light-headed, feel like you’re gonna pass out,” Cory Matthews, a nurse at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, warned. “You can have trouble urinating, dark urine. That’s a sign of dehydration.”

Nurses from Deaconess Hospital are on site at the Vanderburgh County Fair to help people find a cool place to sit down and drink some water. But they warn that if you get much hotter, the risk of long-term damage is real.

“108 is the highest I’ve seen,” Matthews said. “At that point, it can actually affect your brain. You can have brain damage from that.”

So far, there have been no major incidents at the fair this year.

Vendors say the heat means business, which is a refreshing change after last year’s fair suffered from heavy rainfall.

“So far, everything’s been great,” Fickey said. “It’s been a little bit warm, not as bad as last week. So I think that kind of helps. People are getting a break from the humidity.”

Donna Fickey sells kettle corn, and the kettle she uses makes for a very hot process.

“Everything we pop, sweet or non-sweet, is hand-popped in the kettle,” Fickey explained.

The temperature around the kettle was so hot the man popping it has to wear a welder’s mask. Fickey says that in the end, the flavor makes it all worth the effort.

“Everybody’s kettle is a different type of kettle, so it does make a difference in the flavor. It gives it a unique flavor.”

The Vanderburgh County Fair runs all week, coming to a close on Saturday night.

