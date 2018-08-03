Home Indiana Evansville Battery Suspect Arrested by Police in Burglary Incident August 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police have arrested a woman after they say she made her way into a man’s home and attacked him while taking items she claimed to have bought for him.

Officers arrived at the house on North Saint James Boulevard for an assault in progress. The victim told police that the suspect, identified as Regina Hazelwood, had left in her car before police arrived.

Police say the victim was at home on August 3rd when Hazelwood knocked on the door to the house. She apparently demanded to be let in even though the victim refused. Police say she was there to pick up a cable box and shirts she had bought for the victim. She eventually made her way into the home and into the victim’s bedroom.

According to police, she began throwing things around in the victim’s bedroom, even flipping over a bowl with the remains of the victim’s mother inside. Police say Hazelwood then picked up two canes and began hitting the victim with them. She eventually left the home with clothes, canes, and a cable box.

Officers located Hazelwood an Boeke Road and pulled her over. She was handcuffed and taken into the station for questioning.

In a statement to police, Hazelwood said she was attacked by the victim in his bedroom and used the canes as self defense. Officers say they asked her to repeat the statement another time and claim that it didn’t match with the first statement.

Hazelwood is facing charges of battery, burglary, and criminal mischief. She is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

