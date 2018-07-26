44News | Evansville, IN

Battery Charges Against Substitute Teacher Dismissed

July 26th, 2018 Kentucky

Charges have been dismissed against a substitute teacher by the Warrick County Prosecutors Office.

Margaret Shively faced charges of strangulation and battery of a person under 14 years old with bodily injury.

The alleged crime happened while Shively was substitute teaching at Sharon Elementary School in Newburgh.

A motion to dismiss the charges was filed by the Prosecutors Office, and Shively’s Attorney had no objection.

Since the incident, Shively is no longer allowed to substitute teach in Warrick County.

 

 

 

 

 

