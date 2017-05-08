Battalion Chief Dan Grimms to Retire from EFD

The man who has been the face of the Evansville Fire Department for about 20 years is stepping down. Battalion Chief Dan Grimm is retiring after being the spokesperson for the department for the last couple of decades.

Ron Campbell, a 37-year veteran, will become the Division Chief, which is a newly named position that replaces Battalion Chief.

Campbell has been a captain for 35 years and was assigned to Station #10, one of the city’s busiest stations in the Jacobsville neighborhood. He will take over Fire Operations, and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in his new position.

Ron Campbell has received silver and bronze merit awards for actions taken on the fire scene. He was also the 1996 Greenriver Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year.

Campbell was sworn-in Monday morning at the Fire Department Administration Building by Deputy City Clerk Ashten Stenftenagel.

Several of Campbell’s family members and friends were at his swearing in ceremony.

Comments

comments