Bats Spotted More Across Evansville

Bats are common across Southern Indiana but some have noticed them more frequently across Evansville. But there are more positives than negatives when it comes to these creatures.

There are 12 species of bats in Evansville, three to four of them are fairly common. The Indiana Bat is on the endangered species list due to white nose syndrome and loss of habitat. Overall bats provide more good for us than harm.

Many across town have spotted bats flying around at night or even dead on their properties. But they’re not as intimidating as you think.

Nicholas Goodman owner of Ladies and Gents Barber Shop said, “You’ll know the difference when you see them, I guess bat season they fly around her at night and at dusk but the bats usually fly reckless and a little clumsy you can pick them out really easy.”

Bats actually are doing a service for us consuming pesky mosquitoes and other insects.

Shelby Hall Manger at Wesselman Woods Nature Society said, “They eat about 1000 in a hour, so they are the best kind of pesticide that we have here so that’s the number one reason we are pro bats here in Indiana.”

Shelby says bats can consume up to 5000 insects per night.

Just in May, Indiana Health Officials warned residents a bat in Evansville tested positive for rabies.

Todd Robertson Director of Animal Care and Control says his office can take care of any dead bats you found around your house. Robertson recommends you call pest control if you have a major issue.

